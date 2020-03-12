List of cancelled and postponed events

Updated 7:30 pm

Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, here is a list of events and meetings that have been canceled:

The West Tisbury Council on Aging at the Howes House will be closed to the public starting March 13 with no end date given

The West Tisbury Free Public Library will be closed to the public starting March 13 with no end date given.

West Tisbury Town Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice starting March 13. Librarians will still answer phone calls, emails and help patrons download ebooks, streaming services and digital resources.

Chilmark Town Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice starting March 16

The YMCA and the ice arena are closing through March 30.

The League of Women Voters has canceled all the candidate forums scheduled for March and April. This includes Edgartown, Chilmark, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury.

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours (BAH) event, scheduled for Wednesday, March 11

Nonprofit Night Out, scheduled for Friday, March 13

Pack the PAC, scheduled for Saturday, March 14

Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, March 26-29

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Health Fair, April 4

Island Community Chorus Monday practice has been rescheduled to March 23. Concert dates have been rescheduled to April 24-25

Shabbat Services at the M.V. Hebrew Center are suspended and will be replaced by online offerings through the end of March.

Tai Chi programs at Tree of Life Tai Chi are on hold until further notice.

Shored Up Digital’s Small Business Marketing Conference scheduled for April 26 has been postponed.

Tumble Time Storytime at Vineyard Haven Public Library on Saturday mornings cancelled for March 2020.

The Secret Lives of Lobsters at Vineyard Haven Public Library at 2pm Sunday March 15th has been cancelled.

Documentary: The Queen of Ireland at Vineyard Haven Public Library Tuesday March 17th has been cancelled.

Tai Chi with Derek at Vineyard Haven Public Library at 12pm March 17th and March 24th has been cancelled.

Tisbury Police Resident Meetings at Vineyard Haven Public Library 5:30pm March 17th and March 24th have been cancelled.

Domestic Affairs Discussion Group at Vineyard Haven Public Library at 7pm Thursday March 19th has been cancelled.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce March 25 “BAH,” hosted by Wallace & Co Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce April 2, Employment Law Seminar.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of CommerceApril 9, HR 101 Workshop.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce April 16, Preparing an Exit Strategy Workshop.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce April 29 BAH, hosted by Harborside Inn.

The West Tisbury Library has cancelled all programming from March 14 to April 2.

Girls Night Out at the Loft scheduled for March 12.

United Methodist Church has cancelled their community suppers for the rest of the month.

Chilmark library has cancelled all programs through April 11

Oak Bluffs library has postponed Mini Golf.

Oak Bluffs library has postponed Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum talk

The Vineyard Haven Library has cancelled all programming until May 1st.

West Tisbury school production of “The Lion King Junior,” on March 13 will be limited to immediate family members of cast and crew. Subsequent performances will be cancelled.

Dukes District Business of Farming Series scheduled for March 26 and April 2 has been postponed until Late October/November .

The Up-Island Council on Aging is temporarily suspending all group activities until further notice. Call 508-693-2896 for questions.

25th annual Big Night Out scheduled for March 28 is postponed .

The Martha’s Vineyard Animal Shelter is only accepting visitors who have official business or by appointment.

The Unitarian Universalist Society has suspended all in-person events, including Sunday worship services until further notice.

Benito’s Hair Salon in Oak Bluff is closed for the next two weeks.

The Chilmark Community Church “Pizza Nite” scheduled for Tuesday March 17 has been cancelled.

The 16th Vineyard Social Disc Golf Tournament has been postponed from March 21 and 22 to October 31.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury has suspended in-person worship, postponed annual church meeting, all board, committee, and team meetings.

ICAN’s climate-related events in March have been cancelled.

The Vineyard Conservation Society winter walk at Misty Meadows has been postponed.

The Edgartown library has cancelled all programming through April 18.

The MV Playhouse is closed for March and April.

The Chilmark Community Center is closed through April.