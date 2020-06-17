Tisbury: A new chapter in the world

Heard on Main Street: Take a deep breath. It calms the mind.

Thank you to whoever came up with the idea to put up signs across our neighborhoods to remind us to celebrate our local graduates. We are enjoying the opportunity to wish them well, this remarkable class of 2020.

There is something so wonderful about high school graduation. He or she is no longer a child but facing the possibilities ahead. Everything is up for grabs. He can go in any direction he chooses. She can be anything she wants to be. There is no limit to the options for a good life ahead. We cannot help but wish them all a grand trip toward their new opportunities.

You may remember I was down to reading cereal boxes. A friend gave me a stack of books. The books she gave me were written 50 years ago by Dorothy Dunnett. The series called “The Lymond Chronicles” takes place 500 years ago.

Historical fiction is not my first choice. These volumes clarified some history and caused me to Google events, just to learn more about them. The 16th century was amazing. The fact that French and British people were actually traveling repeatedly to so many far, distant places astonished me. Somehow I thought that someone taking a ship one time across the Atlantic in the mid-1500s was remarkable. But wondrous silks and spices and glorious fabrics and such were constantly being shipped from all over the known world, even though the dangers were unreal.

It seems unlikely the Scottish hero could find himself in royal intrigues and so many foreign battles. It should be impossible. But that is the glory of fiction. The story can go wherever the author wants. I am sorry to say I’m on the last volume.

Our shops on Main Street seem to have worked out the kinks. Shoppers keep a social distance, and are carrying bags as well. I appreciate that the Beach House is giving new gloves to each shopper, so no one ever handles any of the merchandise except with clean gloves on. I understand why customers agree; they appreciate that no ungloved hand has touched anything they will be taking into their home.

I am so pleased with the wonderful news that our Vineyard Haven library is open. Well, sort of.

I did find and take back all the books I’ve had for months. And arranged to pick up several I had forgotten I had ordered. Perhaps my world can begin to recover to something closer to normal. What a horrid word. I don’t like the idea of “new normal,” so we must come up with something else. Perhaps simply we must accept the idea that our world has changed irrevocably.

A changed world could be so much better. We may see a world at least starting to cast off the horrid trappings of racism, with a look to a better future for our friends, neighbors, and children, affecting all of us.

One of the best things appearing in this world today is not only the acceptance by so many of the fact that many of our friends have endured such violent and undeserved racist treatment for so long, but also the desire and intent of most Americans to begin to make the necessary changes.

Yes, after 400 years, it is certainly about time. Tomorrow, Juneteenth, we celebrate the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a day marking the first attempts to make everyone admit that slavery was wrong and now done with. Let this day also show the hope and promise of so many of our citizens to do better in the future.

You can show up now. Join the March for Equality on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19. Gather at 1 pm in Veterans Park in Tisbury, leaving at 1:30 pm to walk together to Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, where speeches begin at 3:30 pm. Or you can join in anywhere along the route. Be safe. Wear a mask. Protect yourself and your neighbors.

It must be difficult to quarantine a family with small children. Well, it’s hard for all of us. But the family of Heather Chapman Angelastro has some good memories and lots of smiles. Her photos include her husband Paul and the young boys bowling in the front hallway. Ryan happily draws pictures, plays with water, and takes nature walks with his little brother Evan. She does mention there are long naps as well.

My granddaughters, now in their early teens, seem to be enjoying activities together more without all the outside distractions. Perhaps families will be stronger after what we have endured.

This has not been a healthy time for me. Though my son claims that “19” is the expected number of pounds we will put on during quarantine, I am not happy to be coming close to that. One friend described this as a time where we are acting like dogs: happy for an excuse to go out and ride in the car, and looking all over the house for something to eat.

My calendar shows we would usually be looking forward to the Strawberry Festival at the West Tisbury Church this weekend. I desperately need some strawberries. And I am determined we will doubly enjoy all these missed events next year.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out to Johanna Robichau and Shunna Nute tomorrow. Laura Kimball parties on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: What other people think of you is none of your business.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.