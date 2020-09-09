Island Census percentage skewed by seasonal households

There’s still time to be counted in the U.S. Census, but only through the end of the month.

After what looked like dismal showing earlier in the cycle, Dukes County responses to the census have picked up, according to data provided by Keith Chatinover, a county commissioner who has helped promote efforts for people to be counted.

It took a while for those involved in the Dukes County census data collection to understand that seasonal households are included in the counts posted on the official website. So while that shows only 29.9 percent response by households, Chatinover, in looking more closely, says it’s closer to a 86.1 percent response rate for individuals, which is what determines federal funding.

Chatinover’s numbers assume that seasonal households and the members of those households are counted in their home communities. “We’re doing well. There’s room for improvement. There are still folks left to be counted,” he said.

If you haven’t yet filled out the Census, go to my2020census.gov.

According to a story in the State House News Service, Secretary of State William Galvin is alerting Massachusetts residents who have not responded to the 2020 U.S. Census that mail is once again headed their way. The Census Bureau will send a second round of forms to households that have not yet responded to the decennial population count in areas across America with low response rates, Galvin announced Tuesday. “If you receive this second census form, it means that no one in your home has been counted in the 2020 Census, and many of your neighbors haven’t been counted either,” Galvin, the 2020 Census liaison for Massachusetts, said in a statement, according to the news service. “An undercount in your neighborhood will mean your community will be shortchanged in federal funding for the next 10 years. If you receive this second questionnaire, please send it back immediately.” Through Sunday, 91.1 percent of Massachusetts households have been counted, with 67.9 percent covered in self-responses, and 23.3 percent reached in follow-ups, according to Census Bureau data. The national response rate is 87.6 percent. Under current plans, the 2020 count will end on Sept. 30 rather than Oct. 31. Galvin’s office said Massachusetts and other states challenged that decision in court, and counting will continue under a judge’s orders while the litigation proceeds.

Para a tradução desta história para o português, clique aqui: http://bit.ly/Port-census