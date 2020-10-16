Mail-in update and early voting begins

Mail-in voters should be sure to write their physical address where they are registered to vote in line three of the mail-in ballot, but most importantly sign their name.

According to West Tisbury town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells, she was having difficulty with some voters putting their Post Office box in place of their physical address, which she initially thought was enough to disqualify the ballots.

But, upon further clarification from the state, Whiting-Wells said when people receive a mail-in ballot, there will be a sticker with their name, registered address, and a barcode, which provides all the necessary information for the ballot to be recorded and processed. Whiting-Wells stressed that people need to sign the ballot before they send it out or return it to their town clerks, or else it will not be processed.

“Everything is pretty much already filled out, the information is already there, it’s just a way to make voting by mail easier,” Whiting-Wells said.

If anyone has questions about their mail-in or absentee ballots, Whiting-Wells suggested calling their town clerks for more information. A list of instructions for voting by mail is available here.

Early voting schedules by town:

West Tisbury, Public Safety Building: weekdays, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm; weekends, 9 am to 11 am

Oak Bluffs, Oak Bluffs library: weekdays, 8:30 am to 4 pm, weekends; 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Edgartown, Town Hall: weekdays, 8 am to 4 pm; Saturdays, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays, 10 am to noon

Tisbury, Emergency Services Facility: weekdays, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm; weekends, 10 am to noon

Chilmark, Town Hall: weekdays, 8-12 noon (except Thursdays 8 am-12 noon and 4-7 pm); weekends 8 am-12 noon

Aquinnah, Town Hall: weekdays, 8:30 am-1:30 pm; weekends 10 am-12 noon