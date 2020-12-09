Holiday events

Ongoing events

Dec. 10 – 13

Christmas in Edgartown

All day, various Edgartown locations

The festivities take place with modifications to keep the community safe, but the favorite traditions are being reimagined. The events and sales help raise more than $50,000 for Islandwide nonprofits.

Dec. 10 – 16

Featherstone’s Holiday Gift Show

12 – 4 pm, 30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing and stocking stuffers. By appointment for up to six people every half hour. For details, visit featherstoneart.org.

Dec. 10 – 31

Vineyard Community Wishing Tree

124 William St., Vineyard Haven

Visitors are welcome all day and at night as long as the lights are on. The Wishing Tree offers a non-denominational activity to tie ribbons and to write wishes, intentions, and prayers to put on the tree. Bring your own messages, ribbons, and tags, or use the wishing materials available onsite. For details, contact Polly Simpkins at 203-807-1469, cupofkarma64@gmail.com.

Dec. 10 – 31

Gatchell Holiday Lights

County Road, Oak Bluffs

For more than 40 years, the Gatchell family on County Road in Oak Bluffs has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with Santa, reindeer, and over 20,000 sparkling lights. People who come to see the display are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Dec. 11 – 27

Crossland’s Christmas Display

Ocean Park, Oak Bluffs

See a magical display of holiday lights in Ocean Park every Friday to Sunday night, including a floating star of twinkling lights, massive trees made of different colored lights, and the gazebo warmly lit under a nighttime sky. Every year, Crossland Landscape designs and builds this oceanside holiday show.

Daily events

Thursday, Dec. 10

Take-and-Make Winter Crafts

11 am – 4 pm, Aquinnah library

Stop by the library to pick up a craft kit for making a polar bear. For details, call 508-645-2314, or email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org.

Thursday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 17

Nutcracker Ballet and Books

3:30 – 4:30 pm, virtual, West Tisbury library

Children of all ages are welcome to join Miss Shannon online to learn dances from “The Nutcracker” ballet. The classes include singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, creative movement games, and a themed storytime. To receive the Zoom login, email mlawson@clamsnet.org.

Friday, Dec. 11

Holiday Concert from Adele Dreyer

7 pm, virtual, Edgartown library

Enjoy holiday songs from pianist Adele Dreyer while wrapping gifts, decorating, baking, or engaged in other festive activities. Dreyer will play from her Steinway at home to virtually send carols for an evening of holiday cheer. For Zoom access, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Christmas Faire

9:30 am – 2:30 pm, First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

The theme this year is “An Island Christmas — a Celebration of Land and Sea.” Discover wreaths, swags, and centerpieces, as well as Christmas cards with vintage snowstorm photos of West Tisbury and the church. For details, email wtiscong@comcast.net, or call 508-693-2842.

Angel Ornament Knit-Along

3 pm, virtual, Vineyard Haven library

Gather on Zoom with a mug of tea or cocoa and knit a holiday angel ornament. For most knitters, the pattern is small enough to make the decoration in one sitting, but you can also use your own design. To receive the Zoom link and the pattern, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

4 – 5:30 pm, virtual, Vineyard Haven library

Join Emily and Jennifer on Zoom for a fun, online version of the annual gingerbread house decorating program. It will be a light-hearted competition for the whole family. For the link to register, email jrapuano@clamsnet.org.

Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13

Teddies Around Town

11 am to 1 pm, Edgartown

Go on a scavenger hunt to find teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in storefront windows. It begins at Point B Realty in Nevin Square, where children pick up a riddle sheet and a stamp. And it ends back at Point B Realty, where each participant receives a teddy bear. For details, visit mvteddybearsuite.com.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

All day, any Island location

The Amity Island Running Club, M.V. Boys & Girls Club, and Point B Realty are sponsoring the virtual Teddy Bear Trot 5K and Kids’ Fun Run. All ages and levels can participate, and dogs and strollers are welcomed. You can dress as festive as possible, take photos, and submit them with your race results. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MA/Edgartown/VirtualTeddyBearTrot.

Mondays, Dec. 14, 21

Snowflake Storytime

10:30 to 11 am, virtual, West Tisbury library

The children’s librarian is hosting a winter-themed storytime to welcome the holiday season. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed for children aged 2 to 5. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom login to join.

Tuesdays, Dec. 15, 22, 29

Winter-Themed Curbside Crafts

11 am to 4 pm, West Tisbury library

Each kit includes everything needed to complete the craft at home. Call the library when you arrive, and a craft bag will be placed on the porch. Photos of the finished project can be sent by email. Bags cannot be reserved, and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.

Wednesdays, Dec. 16, 23, 30

Handmade for the Holidays

12 to 4 pm, Oak Bluffs library

Pick up a craft kit that contains all the items needed to create a decoration. Dec. 16 is for a reindeer centerpiece, Dec. 23 is for a lavender potpourri sachet. Dec. 30 is for a dreamcatcher using a paper plate, string, beads, and feathers. For details, email cclark@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Take-and-Make Winter Crafts

11 am – 4 pm, Aquinnah library

Stop by the library to pick up a craft kit for making winter icicles. For details, call 508-645-2314, or email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Holiday Take-and-Make Crafting

11 am – 4 pm, Aquinnah library

Stop by the library to pick up a craft kit for making your own holiday wrapping paper at home. For details, call 508-645-2314, or email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org.

M.V. Family Chorus’ Winter Concert

2 pm, virtual

Listen online to a live concert of songs of peace, hope, and light from the M.V. Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. For anyone who wants to join the chorus, there are rehearsals on Zoom on Mondays at 5 pm through Dec. 14. To learn more, visit bewellsing.com.

Solstice Holiday Celebration

7 pm, virtual

Join a celebration of the Winter Solstice to help create more light at this time of year. Through music, poetry, healing, positive thoughts, and laughter, Arnie Reisman, Mark Alan Lovewell, Nancy Jephcote, Paul Thurlow, Spencer Thurlow, Donald Nitchie, and Valerie Sonnenthal will share their talent. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Beginner Knitting for the Holidays

5 pm, virtual, Aquinnah library

Make a simple knitting project for yourself or as a gift. All materials and instructions are provided. To register for Zoom access and to arrange pick-up of items, email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 27

Bolshoi Ballet Film: “The Nutcracker”

4 pm on Dec. 23, 1 pm on Dec. 27, Film Center, Vineyard Haven

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, and they find themselves in an enchanted world. Join them on their journey as they encounter other toys that have come to life, as well as dancing snowflakes, all accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved musical score. For tickets, visit mvfilmsociety.com.