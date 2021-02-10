Tisbury: A case for Respectacle

Heard on Main Street: Think about it. War does not determine who is right — only who is left.

The best reason to get the COVID-19 vaccination is that should you get the virus, the symptoms and issues should be less. And it may prevent your getting it. And hopefully make it less likely you can pass it on to anyone else, your child or parent or friend. We are all tired of this, but there is hope now, so hang in there. Get your shot as soon as you can. Keep the social distance and mask and save yourself as well as others.

I think I told you about a teenager loudly telling me near a public building that he did not need to wear a mask. I wonder whether anyone ever told him that it could save his life. I just asked him to turn his back so I could walk past him. Now I am sorry that I just didn’t share that fact.

The Vineyard Conservation Society says that the Earth Day Beach Clean-Up will return as an in-person event, Saturday, April 17, from 10 am to noon. You can mark your calendar because they are planning three socially distanced options so that everyone will be able to find a safe way to get outside and help protect our Island’s ocean environment.

Donate your gently used prescription eyeglasses and cases to the library during the month of February. Drop them off in the collection box in the entry during pickup hours. Items will be given to respectacle.org for distribution. This should work at any Island library.

I am so grateful the libraries figured out a way to let us safely borrow books in spite of COVID. I would not be able to eat if I bought all the books I have read this past year. And I am always happy to be distracted so I don’t worry about the dust bunnies or any other annoying thing I should be doing. Because our library sends out a list of recent books, I have discovered new authors and a bigger variety of these marvelous distractions.

Chuck Cotnoir’s weather warnings are most welcome. I did laugh at his description of the heavy snow last weekend: “The current forecast is somewhat mixed with most forecasters leaning towards heavy (wet, gorilla-glue) snow which will also be mixed with rain, switching back and forth throughout the storm.” He also warned us to keep our cell phones charged. Then I went on to hope we did not lose electricity.

One morning I woke before dawn and looked out the back window to see an eerie sight. Red-and-blue flashing lights were coming from the dirt road a block away, reflecting off the trees. Then an ambulance slowly came into view, followed closely by a police car. They traveled slowly — and silently — down the road and passed from view before stopping. Our wonderful first responders were there to help someone in need. I remember the relief I always felt when they came to our house. Then I prayed all would be well for a distant neighbor.

I suppose I should be grateful, rather than annoyed, when AmeriGas sends me an email to say I have just paid for another delivery of propane — but the price is so high that I wonder. Of course, it has been colder.

