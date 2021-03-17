Aquinnah: Senior discussion group

Did anyone notice the snow fall on Sunday? It was a sunny if cool day and then the clouds rolled in, the temperature dropped and there were snow squalls. It happened again a couple of hours later. There was no accumulation in either event, but it still snowed. Not to brag, but I predicted this would happen. So many people were saying, “it feels like spring” and “spring is here” to which I responded with a firm, “No”. What it is, is March on Martha’s Vineyard where the weather does whatever it pleases and changes all the time. Do not start getting your summer clothes out or prepping your garden because there will be more frost and maybe even more snow. Spring doesn’t come up-Island until the first week in June anyways, so stop tempting fate and just roll with it.

The Smith family has three kittens for sale, and they are super cute (trust me, I’ve seen pictures). If you are interested, call Noni Smith at 508-939-9272.

The Chilmark School PTO has launched their virtual auction and they have many wonderful items for the community to bid on to help raise support for our Chilmark School’s outing program. Here are some of the highlights: a personalized lullaby by songwriter and Academy Awardwinning actress, Mary Steenburgen, a Menemsha Cottage getaway, a “Backyard Bash” mini concert, 18 holes at Mink Meadows, a movie night at Menemsha Beach among many other experiences and items. Follow the link to see what strikes your fancy: bit.ly/3pHv8nN. Bidding closes Sunday, March 21, at 9 pm.

This Thursday, Pathways will host a “Collaborative Artist Discussion.” This will be a casual conversation, all are welcome to attend. It begins at 7 pm. Pathways has also begun a senior discussion group on Zoom every other Monday from 11 am to noon. This group is for people 65 and older to discuss the joys and pangs of getting older. The next three dates are: March 22, April 5, and April 19 (final one). Email Genevieve Abbot for information and Zoom link at mvgengen@gmail.com. Every Tuesday Pathways hosts a Writer’s Night at 7 pm. You can find all the information on and links to their events, at pathwaysmv.org.

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a collection box for used printer cartridges. These pesky items do not break down in landfills but the makers of them do recycle them. On the Vineyard however, it’s difficult to get them to a place that recycles them. You used to be able to drop them off at Educomp, but they are now closed, so thank you to the League for taking this on. The box is located in the foyer of the Vineyard Haven library.

March birthday madness continues in Aquinnah. Happy Birthday to Amera Ignacio, who celebrates on Friday, Deb Metros on Monday, Cristina Vasquez on Tuesday, and Aretha Taylor and Beverly Wright who share Wednesday, March 24. Happy Birthday to you wonderful ladies.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.