Hospital prepares for vaccine sign-ups

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will open its portals for vaccine appointments on Saturday at 8 am and again on Monday at 5 pm, Marissa Lefebvre, a spokesman for the hospital, wrote in an email.

As of Friday, the hospital has administered just shy of 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with 68 percent of them being first doses.

The hospital continues to include teachers in the sign-ups, Lefebvre wrote.

It’s unclear just how many doses of the vaccine the hospital will get for next week, she wrote. On Monday, individuals 60 and older become eligible for the vaccine under new guidelines released by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week. Baker is also lifting restrictions as of Monday on certain venues and has changed travel restrictions to an advisory.

All of this comes as the Island is averaging one case of COVID-19 per day for the past three weeks.

On Thursday, the Island boards of health reported one new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. There have been 946 confirmed cases through testing, and 58 probable cases since the pandemic began a year ago. Maura Valley, Tisbury’s health agent and the spokesperson for the Island boards, wrote in an email Tuesday that the COVID-19 reports will be done on a weekly basis after this week. The weekly reports will be issued on Mondays, she wrote.

The hospital has now administered 14,774 tests, with 670 positive results. There have been 14,044 negative tests and there are 52 results pending.

Meanwhile, TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 35,010 tests, with 260 positive results, 34,293 negative results, and 457 tests pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 442 tests, of which one has come back positive, 441 negative, with no pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 6,976 tests. Of those, four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays, and for the second week in a row there were no new cases in the schools.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

At the state level, there were 1,857 new confirmed cases Thursday. The state estimates there are 25,630 active cases, and the state’s seven-day average of percent positivity is at 1.93 percent. There were also 27 deaths Thursday, for a total of 16,426 since March 2020.