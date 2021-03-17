Everyone is eligible for vaccines April 19

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced a timeline for all Bay State residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting on Monday, March 22, individuals 60 and older will be eligible, along with individuals who work with the public. People who work in transit, grocery stores, utilities, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers become eligible to sign up on Monday, according to the state website.

The next group eligible, beginning April 5, will be individuals over the age of 55 and individuals with one chronic medical condition.

The general public age 16 and older becomes eligible on April 19, according to the plan announced by Baker. (Probably just a coincidence that it comes on Patriots Day, or the remembrance of the “shot heard round the world” at Lexington and Concord.)

Meanwhile, on Island the number of COVID-19 cases is back to its pre-October lows. The Island over the past three weeks has averaged just one new positive result per day. One person remains hospitalized with the virus, according to the hospital website.

Last Thursday, the hospital issued its first doses of the vaccine to Martha’s Vineyard school personnel.

More than 250 public school employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the hospital clinic. The clinic was the first of two expected to vaccinate the bulk of the employees for the public schools against the virus.

“The vaccine clinic went very well last evening,” Marissa Lefebvre wrote in an email. “In total, 257 public school staff members were vaccinated.”

While getting teachers vaccinated has been a bone of contention between the governor and teachers union off-Island, the hospital and schools have cooperated on-Island.

The hospital continues to open up its portal for vaccines on Saturday mornings at 8 am and on Mondays at 5 pm

On Tuesday, the Island boards of health reported there have been 1,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began — 943 confirmed cases through testing and 57 probable cases. Maura Valley, Tisbury’s health agent and the spokesperson for the Island boards, wrote in an email that the COVID-19 reports will be done on a weekly basis after this week. The weekly reports will be issued on Mondays, she wrote.

There was one new case of COVID-19 at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Tuesday. The hospital has now administered 14,662 tests with 667 positive results. There have been 13,946 negative tests and there are 41 results pending. There is still one person hospitalized, according to the hospital website.

Meanwhile, TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 34,870 tests with 260 positive results, 34,141 negative results, and 469 tests are pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 442 tests, of which one has come back positive, 441 negative, and 0 pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 6,976 tests. Of those, four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays, and for the second week in a row there were no new cases in the schools.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue on the Island. On Thursday 250 school employees received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital has now administered 8,046 doses of the vaccine with nearly 70 percent of them first doses.

At the state level there were 1,018 new confirmed cases Tuesday. The state estimates there are 26,492 active cases and the state’s seven day average of percent positivity is at 1.86 percent. There were also 16 new deaths Sunday for a total of 16,355 since last March of 2020.