First vaccine clinic for school staff is March 11

Sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital filled up fast Monday night with 544 appointments booked in 38 minutes, according to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefevbre.

The hospital is dedicating Mondays at 5 pm and Saturdays at 8 am for vaccine sign-up. Sign-ups on Monday, March 8, at 5 pm were scheduled for March 11, 12, and 13.

The next available sign-ups are Saturday, March 13, at 8 am for appointments on March 16 and 17 and Monday, March 15 at 5 pm for appointments on March 18,19, and 20.

To sign up for a vaccine go to mvhospital.org and click the yellow bar at the top of the page. From there, follow the instructions for appointment sign up.

As of Monday, the hospital has administered 4,801 first doses of the vaccine. Of those 2,310 have received their second dose.

Superintendent Matt D’Andrea said at Monday’s Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee meeting that there will be a vaccine clinic for school staff on March 11, from 4 to 8 pm at the hospital.

In February, D’Andrea said, a survey was sent out to Island school staff to determine how many of them would be interested in getting vaccinated, with around 560 respondents confirming their interest.

According to D’Andrea, some school staff have already been vaccinated, “for one reason or another,” and now the hospital will allow staff to register for vaccinations whenever they are available.

There are 250 staff already registered for the upcoming clinic, and schools have put in a request for an additional clinic where another 250 will be vaccinated.

“We are waiting for the hospital to confirm that [second clinic] after they find out how much vaccine they will have,” D’Andrea said.

After the second clinic, he anticipates that almost all staff will be vaccinated who showed interest.

MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy thanked D’Andrea, the school committee, nurses, and the hospital for supporting schools in their efforts to “get kids back in the building, and get teachers feeling secure.”

The state is currently in phase two, step two of its vaccine rollout plan which includes individuals aged 65 and older, those with two or more chronic health conditions, and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing. State designated chronic health conditions are: asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and type 2 diabetes.

Educators and school staff were able to begin booking appointments for vaccines on Monday, but are not eligible to receive the vaccine until March 11, per state guidelines.

Following educators and school staff, the state’s list of eligible individuals includes, in order of priority: workers in transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers. After that group will be individuals with one chronic medical condition.

Reporter Lucas Thors contributed to this story.