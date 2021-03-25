Warren named MV Boys & Girls Club executive director

Dhakir Warren, who serves as the administrator of student affairs at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, will take the helm as executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club beginning in mid-June, according to a press release.

Warren will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the club, including programming, personnel and fundraising, as well as leading the capital campaign for the club’s new facility.

Chris Roberts, who is currently serving as the interim executive director, will take on the role of club operations manager.

Warren has also served in several educational and leadership capacities: as the high school humanities teacher in the Boston Public School System, marketing and communications manager for Constant Contact, managing director of Youth Design Boston, youth program development consultant at the Harold Robinson Foundation, and Director of Demand Abolition’s CEASE Network (Cities Empowered Against Sexual Exploitation).

Jeff Madison, board president of the Boys & Girls club, said in the release that the club needs a leader who can spearhead the process of fundraising and working with the community to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility in order to meet the needs of children and families on-Island.

“Dhakir Warren is that person,” Madison said. “Dhakir has extensive experience in working with nonprofits to grow their mission and service base, and has a deep understanding of the needs of our community and its children from his role at the high school.”

Warren said in the release that he is honored to be a part of the process, and noted that he is committed to working both locally, and with the national Boys & Girls Club community.

“My work as a nonprofit leader and my passion for education, social innovation and fostering positive youth development opportunities makes this position a logical next step,” he said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue serving Island youth through this lens.”