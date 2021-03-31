Share your stimulus with those in need

To the Editor:

A little while ago, a good friend told me she had received a stimulus check from the last (December 2020) federal COVID relief bill. She didn’t expect it, didn’t at all need the money, and was quite surprised. Just this week I was even more surprised to find a significant tax credit on my federal tax return labeled “Recovery rebate credit.” I too am lucky to not need the money.

In talking about it, we both thought it would be great to get the funds to folks for whom they are actually intended: those currently un- or underemployed, having a hard time paying rent, mortgages, or bills. Locally, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, and the Island Food Pantry are all serving those suffering COVID-related economic stress. We’ll be donating there.

If you too are surprised by a relief payment you don’t really need, and also wish to help, please consider doing so by donating some or all. I listed local agencies below; or donate to one of your choice, or in your area. We’re getting closer to the other side of the pandemic, but many are still hurting, and we are still all in this together.

Please share this idea with anyone you think may be interested.

M.V. Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; 508-693-7900:

mvcommunityservices.org/donate (designate “Area of Greatest Need” with “COVID Relief” in the comment box)

M.V. Community Foundation, P.O. Box 243, West Tisbury, MA 02575; 508-338-4665:

endowmv.org/donors-3/donate (designate “Other” with “COVID Relief” in the comment box)

Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; 508-693-4764:

islandfoodpantry.org/give/donate (designate “Where it’s needed most” with “COVID Relief” in the comment box)

Doug Ruskin

West Tisbury