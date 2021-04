Enjoy growing fresh herbs, fruits, vegetables, and other plants at home in convenient garden pots. They may not all get along, though, so Emily Armstrong of IGI has some tips to share on companion container gardening, including which plants grow best together and how to maximize a small space. Join her on Zoom on Wednesday, April 14, from 3 to 4 pm, by emailing the Vineyard Haven library: amcdonough@clamsnet.org.