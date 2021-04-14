Chilmark: Supportive groups

Morning fog, evening fog, lambs, daffodils, a dozen deer grazing outside daily, turkey vultures enjoying dinner, and rabbits everywhere. When the sun does break through, I am thankful for the warmth it brings. I finally got my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and other than needing to lie down a few hours later and binge watch the last two episodes of season three of “Shtisel,” I’ve been fine and feel grateful.

If you don’t like traffic jams or long lines, you might as well skip the weekend morning croissant rush at Grey Barn. FYI: Friday’s challahs are delicious. On Sunday the cars were snaking down the entrance drive. It’s nice to see that the Beetlebung farm stand has opened for the season.

I enjoyed running into Emily Kleinhenz and Phil Moscato on a Saturday night date. Emily, who grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and works with her mother at Sea Spa Salon, met Phil three years ago when he was bartending at Port Hunter. Usually they travel in the off-season. This year they rented a place in Vermont, skied and worked at a ski resort.

Don’t forget Monday, April 19, is Patriots Day and our local schools are on break through April 23.

MVBLM is an incredible resource, a group I’m honored to be a part of regardless of whether I participate in the weekly Sunday virtual kneels at 10:30 am. Each week there is a different speaker honoring the life of someone who lost their life to police brutality. I have and continue to learn so much from this important group. Whether or not we consider ourselves racist is besides the point since as a white person we cannot help but have grown up racist. It is only through education, conversation, and working to become anti-racist that we can change. I have embraced reading many books this year to get the full picture of American history that has been white-washed. Reading is easy, conversations are harder and so necessary. The privilege we cannot even see, is revealed layer by layer, sadly opening my eyes to the daily pain so many friends have endured throughout their lifetimes. If you are interested in writing personal notes to the police officers who testified against Derek Chauvin and want to make sure they get them, write to mvyblm@gmail.com and join this supportive group.

It’s not too late to bid on the virtual Friends of Family Planning Spring Auction, see bit.ly/2OFMgOf. The last day is Saturday, April 17.

The Chilmark library’s virtual Writing for Young People group is a place “to share, critique, and discuss the marketplace,” join them on Saturday, April 17, at 2 pm. On Tuesday, April 20, at 6 pm listen to the St. Louis-based Ragged Blade Band to enjoy ragtime hits and learn their history. The next Sweet Cookbook Club pick for April 24 is Nigel Slater’s “Ripe: A Cook in the Orchard.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invite. Pick up your Take and Make craft at the Chilmark library on Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last; April 15-Bird Feeder, April 29-Spring Fence.

Pathways Arts Youth Open Mic Night is Thursday, April 15, from 6 to 7:30 pm. RSVP to perform or attend here: bit.ly/3daWFuG. On Friday, April 16, at 7 pm join the Artist and Community Discussion “about new and ongoing projects, meet collaborators and get ideas.” Link is at bit.ly/3tQAPDa. Genevieve Abbot’s Senior Discussion Group continues Monday, April 19 from 11am to noon; contact her to join at mvgengen@gmail.com.On Tuesday, April 20 at 7pm join chef and author Jamie Sparks to talk about her new book “Fooding: A Chef’s Journey Through Food, Farms and Community on Martha’s Vineyard;” join at bit.ly/3uL2eGo.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link. For everything COVID-19 on MV see bit.ly/mvhospitalvaccine. Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a healthy week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.