Edgartown: Photo contest and bike safety

This weekend was such a gift weather-wise, wasn’t it? My goodness — the sun, the warmth, the fragrance of lilacs in the air. Oh my, it filled my soul with joy and happiness. I’ve struggled recently because the weather has been so chilly and every day seemed to come with a pretty stiff breeze. I hate running in the wind. And I hate being chilled. So the weather this weekend was a little bit of heaven on earth for me. Add to it that my girl Amelia went to the beach with me on Saturday and it made for a great first day of the unofficial summer season for me. I even got my first swim in. It was chilly for sure, but so magical to be back in the ocean. I am a mermaid at heart.

I have to send out huge bouquets of hearts and flowers to that same girl who went to the beach with me, Amelia Rae Craig, who turns 19 years old the day this paper comes out, May 20. I blinked! How did my youngest get to be 19? There were days that seemed to last forever when the kids were little, but it is so true what everyone says. It goes by so fast. I love my grownup girl but I also miss my little one. Thursday, we will celebrate her magic and the joy she has brought to all our lives. Happy birthday, baby girl.

Other happy birthday wishes go out this week to my cousin, Todd Goodwin, who turned the big 50 on May 16, Pia Gundersen, also on May 16, Jamie Murphy and Gary Baldino on May 17, Phil Brandon on May 19, and Janice Donaroma on May 22.

Be part of the What Mental Health Looks Like Photo Contest. Take a picture of what mental health looks like to you. The image could be of a dark place in the struggle of mental illness or a gorgeous beach scene that promotes your mental health, or anything in-between. Write a sentence or two about your picture and why it represents mental health to you. Submit your digital image and description to namionthevineyard@namicapecod.org on or before May 25. Include your name, age, full mailing address, and phone number. Three divisions are open: Adults age 20 and older, Teens age 13-19, and Youth age 8-12. Winners will be announced on May 31. Photographers Michael Blanchard, Mark Alan Lovewell, and Paul Doherty will be judging the entries. Prizes in all three age groups include: First—$100 gift card, Second—$50 gift card, Third—$25 gift card, and an honorable mention. Visit namicapecod.org for more information about NAMI M.V.

Brickyard Bicycles, M.V. Bike Paths, and Cape Cod Municipal Health Group have partnered to host Health & Cycling Safety Day on May 22 from 10 am until 2 pm at the MVRHS. Buckle up your helmet, straddle that bike and come on down for a fun day of free bike safety checks, safety instruction, bike path etiquette lessons, a bike safety rodeo for the kids and more. Health and wellness partners will have booths where you can learn more about health and safety initiatives on the Island. Please bring your own water and/or snacks. No water or food will be provided in compliance with COVID guidelines.

Have you seen Shored Up Digital’s M.V. Dining Sourcebook? Marnely Murray and Angela Prout, of Shored Up Digital, partnered with Sourcebook Productions, Flowcode, and the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce to produce the “Martha’s Vineyard Dining Sourcebook,” the first-ever all-inclusive digital, printed guide of all of the restaurants and dining destinations on Martha’s Vineyard. Here you can get current information about dining on the Vineyard. Check out their book by viewing shoredupdigital.com/dining-sourcebook. You won’t be disappointed.

As of this writing, the CDC has relaxed mask-wearing recommendations, saying that people who are completely vaccinated can venture out without masks, as long as they can stay 6 feet away from others. Massachusetts requirements are set to be lifted on May 29. I’ll likely continue to wear my mask, at least for a little while, as I prefer to move slowly and I’m not terribly bothered by wearing it. Fingers crossed that we are truly edging out of the pandemic.

That’s all I’ve got for now. Have a great week. Stay safe and enjoy the last few days and weeks before summer hits on Memorial Day Weekend. I think we are in for one crazy summer.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.