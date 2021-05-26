Edgartown: M.V. Garden Club

This weekend was a mix of emotions. We ventured to Natick to lay our Mimi to rest next to my father-in-law, John Casey, on Saturday in a very short but sweet service. It brought up different emotions for all of us. Of course, there was sadness. Mimi was a big part of all of our lives. Because it was in Natick, there was a lot of nostalgia about Don’s childhood and surprise for all the changes that have happened over the years. I had an appreciation and awareness for how amazing the Island community, where everyone turns out for funeral services because so many of us still know each other. Mimi wanted a small private service so it was exactly what she wanted but at the same time, I felt like even a small private service on the Island is always more people because there is a closeness here that is still a part of so many of us, even now with so many “new” Island residents. I do wonder, though, how much longer that close-knit community will exist here. The times, they are a-changin’.

Beginning on Friday, June 18, and going through Sunday, June 20, the Blooming Art celebration of fine art and floral design will be taking place at the Old Mill in West Tisbury. This is the M.V. Garden Club’s major fundraiser and this year they will be exhibiting the work of 34 Vineyard artists. Each work of art will be paired with a floral design that was inspired by that work and created by one or more of the Garden Club members. All artwork will be for sale with a percentage of the sales going to the club.

The Garden Club began the Blooming Art event with an opening night cocktail celebration, but due to COVID restrictions, they can’t have that part of the event this year. Instead, this celebration of art and flowers will begin on Friday and will be open to the public through Sunday for viewing. The specific hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be a limit of 10 visitors at a time in the Old Mill, and masks and social distancing will be required. No pre-registration is necessary and an admission fee of $10 will be taken at the door.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Emma Baldino, who celebrated on May 24, my cousin and favorite godfather, Bob “Butch” Kelley on May 26, Liza Dolby on May 27, Steve Pogue and Melissa Aldeborgh on May 28, and former Edgartown girl and my childhood bestie, Ellie Hamblen on May 29.

The Amity Island Running Club is coming back with style these days. In-person group runs are happening on Thursday evenings at 5:30, leaving from the Bend in the Road and heading toward Oak Bluffs. You choose your distance. They also announced their annual 5K is back this summer, on August 1. You can register for the 5K at bit.ly/3ueYsEp.

Congratulations to Kara Shemeth and all of the other recent graduates of the Firefighter 1 and 2 courses. Kara, already a member of the Edgartown Fire Department, is now a newly appointed lieutenant and apparently one exam away from professional status. Well done, Kara. Stay safe.

In other road race news, Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard will host a weekend-long virtual road race over Memorial Day Weekend, 2021. All funds raised support palliative, hospice, and bereavement care for all who love the Island and call Martha’s Vineyard “home.” This is a virtual 5K. Participants may set their own course and pace. There’s a race T-shirt for all registrants. Hospice will bring the virtual Vineyard experience to you through fun facts and photos of things you would see along the route around the Chop in Oak Bluffs. Submit your results by text, email, or online when you have finished your run. Curated runner playlists, real-time leaderboard, virtual finisher certificate, exclusive access to the Registered Runners Facebook group, contests, and drawings, and an East Chop 5K course map to run independently over Memorial Day Weekend or the next time you’re on-Island are available. For more information about the hospice or to register for the race, visit hospiceofmv.org.

Starting on Tuesday, June 1, the Edgartown library building will be opening by appointment for “Express Services,” which will include browsing for books and other materials, holds pickup, access to public computers for one 30-minute session per day, and document services such as scanning, printing, copying, and faxing. Hours will be 10 am until 1 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. They will also continue curbside services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am until 5 pm and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 2 pm until 5 pm.

Unfortunately, COVID cases took another big jump last week just as things will start opening back up and safety protocols are being relaxed. I’m not going to lie. I’ve got a lot of concerns about going from all the protocols to very few so quickly, but I’m no expert when it comes to this stuff. But I know that we didn’t see much non-COVID illnesses this year. Stomach bugs and the flu didn’t run rampant through the schools so all this sanitizing, handwashing, and mask wearing must have been helpful. As such, you’ll likely still see me with my mask on, even though I’m fully vaccinated. It just doesn’t bother me that much to wear it. And if I protect anyone by doing so, heck yeah, I’m going to wear it. So, be safe out there. If you take your masks down, please still keep your guard up, at least a little. And if you aren’t vaccinated, please keep your mask on. Protect yourself and those around you. And consider getting vaccinated.

This weekend is it — Memorial Day. I almost wrote Labor Day. Stay safe. Stay sane. And if you’re like me, maybe stay home. I don’t plan on doing much, rain or shine. I’m just not ready to face the entourage just yet. So if you’re looking for me, I’ll be tucked in on my porch reading or on the couch with the dog watching TV. Maybe some early morning or evening walks to the beach to swim but I’m good with being a homebody. If it weren’t for school, I’d probably stay there forever. Have a great week.

