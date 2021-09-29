Task force assails freight boat via Falmouth town warrant

The SMART Citizen’s Task Force, via Steamship Authority critic Nathaniel Trumbull, has placed a petition article on Falmouth’s autumn town meeting warrant that would restrict truck traffic. The article seeks to establish a bylaw prohibiting truck traffic from 11 pm to 6 am on town roads that are near residential zones. Such a bylaw would effectively halt trucks from turning from Woods Hole Road, a state highway, onto Crane Street, and accessing the SSA Woods Hole terminal. This would prevent trucks from reaching the seasonal 5:30 am freight boat.

The 5:30 am freight boat is unpopular with many Woods Hole residents because of the noise generated by trucks traveling to it. The truck article states in part, “To develop a bylaw on the use of town-owned roads bordering on residential zones by commercial vehicles from the hours of 11 pm to 6 am. Such bylaw is intended to provide relief to residential neighborhoods that are plagued with early morning truck traffic, and to establish quiet hours in those neighborhoods. The town will develop a quiet hours bylaw based on sound-impact data with a completion date of July 1, 2022.”

“The Steamship Authority became aware of the Falmouth town meeting article through word of mouth and news reports, but it was not presented directly to us,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll emailed The Times. “We are reviewing the proposal, and will determine what action, if any, is necessary following the vote of town meeting in November.”

The SMART Citizens Task Force placed another article on the Falmouth warrant that seeks $30,000 for illuminated speed signs on Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue “to encourage compliance with posted speed limits, particularly for heavily laden ferry-bound truck traffic.”