Edgartown: Scholastic Book Fair

I’m sitting down to write this week from the tiny airport in Yuma, Az. I took advantage of the long weekend to come out to see my boy for 48 hours. It’s time to go home now so I’m writing with a heavy heart. Add to that the fact that Amelia heads to Hawaii on Wednesday and I’m a pretty teary mama right now. Letting our kids grow up isn’t easy. I’m still not ready.

Happy birthday to Buck Martin on Oct. 12, Laia Roig on Oct. 13, and my cousin, John Goodwin, on Oct. 14.

In Edgartown School news, the Scholastic Book Fair returns this year, starting on Oct. 25. in the school library. This is always exciting, but even more so after missing out on it last year.

Also coming up at the Edgartown School are parent teacher conferences on Oct. 26 and 28 and Nov. 1. Keep an eye on the school website for more details. Homework clubs also are starting up this week after school for grades third through eighth. This is a great way for kids to get work done before heading home for the day. Details for this are also on the website.

Lastly, school banking has begun again. This is a great way to teach kids the importance of saving money. Every week, they can deposit funds into an account set up through the MV Bank School Banking program. It’s a great way to save for future school trips, like the seventh grade ski trip and the eighth grade trip to Washington. Details on how to sign up are on the school website.

We enjoyed a fun and festive birthday celebration for my niece, Abby, last week. She rented a suite out at the Winnetu and surrounded herself with her besties as she headed into the next decade. What a beautiful view, with yummy food prepared by Marnely Murray and much laughter. It was much fun for sure.

That’s about it for this week. Distance and traveling have made for a short column. I hope everyone had a wonderful long weekend. I know many parents, like me, got to enjoy some time with their kids, either traveling to them or because kids came home for the long weekend. Aren’t we lucky to have had a couple of days with our babies?

Have a great week. Be kind. Stay safe. And wear your masks.

