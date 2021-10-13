Klingensmith appointed full-time Edgartown Police officer

The Edgartown select board voted 2-0 Tuesday afternoon to appoint Edgartown Reserve Officer Doron (“Dodi”) Klingensmith a full-time police officer. Klingensmith appeared in the Zoom feed with several Edgartown Police officers behind her in support.

“With the retirement of Sgt. Jamie Craig, we have a vacancy here on the department since July,” Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee told the board.

McNamee said Klingensmith went through a hiring panel, background check, and has graduated the full-time police academy.

“You’ve probably seen her downtown,” McNamee said. “She’s done a terrific job. I think she’d make an excellent addition to the department. If approved, she would then participate in our field training program — that would be in the course of her one-year probationary period with the department.”

“I think she’s a very good choice,” select board member Margaret Serpa said.

“Congratulations,” select board chair Michael Donoroma said. “Welcome aboard.”

The board also voted to accept a donation of two electric bicycles from Ocean State Job Lot to the police department, and appointed two retired police officers as reserve police officers, Jamie Craig and Mike Gazelle.

In other business, the board voted 2-0 to approve a one-year lease renewal with R.M. Packer Co. for the North Wharf Fuel Dock. The value of the lease is $10,000. The lease is good until Oct. 15, 2022. Town administrator James Hagerty told the board there were no issues with service this year, and fuel sales were brisk. Hagerty said with renovations coming to the area, it wouldn’t be shrewd for the board to bind the town to a long-term lease, hence a term of only a year.

Select board member Arthur Smadbeck wasn’t present at the meeting.