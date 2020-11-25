Klingensmith joins Edgartown PD

On the recommendation of Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee, Edgartown selectmen unanimously appointed Doron Klingensmith as a year-round special police officer.

Chief McNamee said Klingensmith was presently a corrections officer for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, as well as being a special police officer in Chilmark and West Tisbury.

“She has extensive law enforcement training,” McNamee said. That training included classes McNamee said he wished he could have taken himself. He said she has part ownership of an Island property and is on deck to attend an academy for full time police officer certification. He added Klingensmith passed the hiring board “with flying colors” in addition to a background check.

“Welcome, Doron,” selectman Art Smadbeck said.