Wells wants restrooms at Chappy Ferry

Chappy Ferry co-owner Peter Wells is requesting porta potties be installed near the Memorial Wharf.

At an Edgartown select board meeting Monday, Wells said he sent the board sketch ideas for a ferry house to include two handicap bathrooms, but in the immediate future he would like porta potties. He said there’s been talk for “a couple decades” about adding restrooms to the wharf.

“There are some long-term solutions such as fixed facilities, actual buildings, but in the meantime I would ask you to station porta-potties down at the wharf during the busy season as we do in other parts of the town.”

The Island of Chappaquiddick is reached by ferries next to Memorial Wharf In Edgartown. The ferries are run by Chappaquiddick Ferry Inc. which is owned by Peter Wells and Sally Snipes. Wells and Snipes own the slips, transfer bridges, and ferries, but the town owns the land the ferry infrastructure sits on. Edgartown licenses the operation, but has limited authority over the service.

Town administrator James Hagerty said a similar request for restrooms was made two years ago, but that harbormaster Charlie Blair had concerns about it. He also said the board of health would need to be notified.

Wells said the wharf area is used by the Chappy Ferry, the Pied Piper ferry out of Falmouth, and recreationally by families.

“What I’m talking about is this coming summer. It’s very busy down there now. I’ve never seen so much pedestrian traffic on Dock Street. It’s like a pedestrian mall now,” he said. “It’s used extensively by families including children and if a little kid really needs to go to the bathroom and they need to take him home, they’re probably not coming back, and that’s a shame.”

Select board member Margaret Serpa said she agreed that something needed to be done. She added that she is frequently asked for help from people in the area.

“I say ‘can I help you’ and generally they’re looking for restrooms,” she said.

Select board chair Michael Donaroma said it was a “great idea,” but said it may be best to discuss the matter once construction at Memorial Wharf is completed in the spring.

Chappaquiddick resident Roger Becker said the board should consider putting restrooms on the Anchor’s property rather than “the most visually important area” of the town’s harborfront.

The conversation then turned into a discussion about a third Chappy Ferry.

The select board approved a Chappy Ferry steering committee in 2020 amidst frustration from Chappaquiddick residents over rate hikes, criteria for cheaper residence rates, and ferry oversight.

John Dropick, steering committee, said that while other items such as restrooms are important, the town should not be expending funds until transportation issues are addressed with the ferry service.

“We really are in a real crunch right now, tremendously long lines in the off season. We really need to have two slips at each end that can work or a different location,” Dropick said.

Wells offered a counter to Dropick.

“The total numbers are not up, you guys are just bunching up. You look at the cameras in the off hours and there are times the ferries carrying one car back and forth,” he said. “You guys just all tend to want to go at the same time.”

Chappaquddick resident Dennis Goldin said he agreed with everything Dropick said and further voiced concerns about the lack of a third ferry. Additionally, Goldin took issue with ferry repairs being done Sunday night.

“It underwent an engine repair [Sunday] night. The lack of redundancy, the fact that we’ve never been given a ferry that’s almost been promised for a decade,” Goldin said. “[Sunday] night everyone was put in great peril…by having an emergency plan that was inadequate.”

In response to Goldin’s concerns about Sunday night, Wells said the emergency repairs were caused by what he believed to be a broken piston ring. He said the police, fire, highway, and harbormaster departments were all ready to transport people if needed and they were notified of the overnight repairs.

“It wasn’t my first choice to stay up all night and get covered with grease and diesel fuel,” Wells said. “It wasn’t my choice to put in a brand new engine if we weren’t sure if we needed it, but I’m not one to wait until something breaks until I fix it.”

As for a third ferry, Wells said funding one would be difficult.

“I would love to have a third ferry and it would certainly take a lot of pressure off of me, it would allow me to sleep at night especially when one of the boats are gone,” Wells said to Goldin. “But I can barely get you guys to pay me to do what I do now let alone build another ferry boat.”

Select board member Arthur Smadbeck put a stop to the back and forth saying the discussion went beyond the listed agenda item about restrooms.