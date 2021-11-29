Hands-on holiday shopping

1 of 7

Shopping locally is a true pleasure — it is nice to get outside, walk around, and physically see the items you’re interested in gifting before purchasing. It’s time to move those items in the Amazon shopping cart into the save-for-later folder, put your iPad down, and check out some of our Island holiday markets. Three that sparked interest on social media and promised a variety of gifts were the World Market Holiday Shop in Vineyard Haven, Island Made Holidays at Heather Gardens on State Road in West Tisbury, and the Featherstone Holiday Art Show on Barnes Road.

The World Market Holiday Shop is located at the historic Capawock Theater on Main Street in Vineyard Haven. The abandoned seats were crafted into tables on which sit beautifully handcrafted items from around the world. Crafts such as art, textiles, dolls, purses, and jewelry are just a sampling of the merchandise. There are gifts for every price point, and also cards along most tables to explain how the profits will be used. Fair-trade crafts purchased from artisans from around the world are brought right to us on Martha’s Vineyard.

The market is open Nov. 11 to Dec. 24 from 10 am to 6 pm, and there is still plenty of time to go check it out and make a difference. Also keep it in mind for that last-minute Christmas Eve shopping.

Island Made Holidays at Heather Gardens showcases 20 Island artists in a greenhouse around the back of its main parking lot. When you slide the door open, it’s a bit reminiscent of a fairytale. What’s inside is a bright, warm, airy, magical space with plenty of sparkle and shimmer to catch your attention. Friendly staff greet you as you walk into tables filled with everything from trinkets to local honey, butcher blocks, ornaments, books, earrings (I bought a pair), and tablecloths. It also has wreaths, flowering bulbs, and plants. You won’t leave empty-handed. Remember to bring cash or check for payment; they do not accept credit cards. Open 10 am to 5 pm daily until Dec. 24, and located at 377 State Road, West Tisbury.

The Featherstone Holiday Gift Show is a beautiful display in its main gallery, which looks like a well-curated art show. It doesn’t feel cluttered, but has plenty to keep you busy scoping out the handmade gifts for your allotted half-hour time slot. Creations including paintings, dream catchers, ceramic dinnerware, knitwear, dog goods, jewelry, soaps, cards, and more are on display and available for purchase. Every piece for sale appeared to be of the highest quality, and carefully crafted. You can book your appointment online at featherstoneart.org from now up until Dec. 16, between 12 and 4 pm. Located at 30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs.

If you pick just one, or decide to make a day of it and check out all three of these holiday shops, you’ll definitely enjoy the time you spend doing so. You could find something for everyone on your list, and also get ideas for your own wishlist too.

Shopper’s tip: Buy a couple of extra generic gifts such as cards, local honey, M.V. Sea Salt, and keychains, and set them aside. If you forget to shop for a Yankee swap or need a couple of last-minute stocking stuffers, you’ll have something on hand to wrap up.

There is plenty of on-Island shopping, and not only is it fun, it’ll get you into the holiday spirit, especially if it’s snowing. ’Tis the season to support local artisans and businesses.