Edgartown: The list is long

My goodness. I fumbled a wee bit when I typed in the date for this column. Dec. 2. How can that be? I was just saying to someone last week that this year, and maybe the last couple of years, remind me of when my kids were babies and the days seemed very long but the months and years just flew by. Will I long to have these days back in 20 years, like I long for the days when my kids were little? I might, but I suspect it won’t be the same sort of longing. I think most parents are nostalgic for the days when their kids were young. Oh, if only time travel was possible.

I hope everyone enjoyed Thanksgiving and was able to spend time with family and friends and got some much cherished “down time” to relax. We ordered our dinners from Tigerhawk Sandwich Co. on Circuit Ave. this year to shift away from traditions and the food was absolutely fantastic. It was surely as good as homemade, portions were big enough for ample leftovers, and their rolls with honey butter were full of sweet, chewy goodness. Finish it all off with apple pie and we were all beyond stuffed and happy.

Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Violet Cabot and Ryan Ruley on Nov. 30, Valerie LaVigne and Alex Schaeffer on Dec. 2, Thayer Whipple, Ellie Parece, Justin Donahue, and Gail Barmakian on Dec. 4, and Joanie Creato on Dec. 5.

Want to learn how to decorate cookies? The Farm Institute is offering Holiday Cookie Decorating with Sweet Annabelle’s Cookies on Dec. 4 from 10 am to 12 pm. Celebrate the season with Ann Dewitt in this hands-on class on how to decorate her delicious sugar cookies. In this class you will learn how to make royal icing and different consistencies, how to outline and flood sugar cookies using royal icing, and various cookie decorating techniques to decorate ten cookies, including snowmen, trees, wreaths, and festive cows. All participants will take home 10 cookies, as well as a piping bag, two piping tips, and a frosting squeeze bottle.

That same day at 1 pm, the Farm Institute is also offering Kids Can Cook: Gingerbread Barns, for kids age 6 and up. They will have all the supplies needed to make their own gingerbread barns and will take their creation home when done. Pre-registration and masks are required. The cost for each of these programs is $32 for members and $40 for non-members. Contact Lindsay Brown at lbrown@thetrustees.org or 508-627-7007 for more information.

The Island Community Chorus will perform their annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 pm at the Old Whaling Church and again on Sunday at 3 pm. They are smaller in numbers, vaccinated, and will be premiering a brand new, beautiful piece of music entitled “Toward the Dawn,” poem and music by Thomas LaVoy, that the ICC commissioned a year ago to celebrate 25 years of existence, under the baton of Peter Boak. This is always a wonderful event, putting all who are there in the holiday spirit. It’s wonderful to have the event back in our dealing with COVID world. Mask mandates remain part of the deal. A donation of $15 is suggested.

The Edgartown School 8th grade has officially started fundraising for our trip to Washington. The kids are currently selling raffle tickets for two Patriots vs. Jaguars on Jan. 2. Tickets are $10 each, three for $25, and 5 for $40. If you are interested in buying some, feel free to reach out to me at ggardnermv@gmail.com or come see us at one of our tables in the school gym or in the Mini Park on Dec. 11 during Christmas in Edgartown.

As a tech teacher, it’s probably a bad thing to admit but there is so much about technology that I really don’t like. It can be so harmful to the environment. Bullying and abuse is rampant. It is replacing real interpersonal relationships. Kids can see things that they shouldn’t see far too easily. The list is long. But as I write this column, on my computer which allows for easy correction of mistakes, I am also playing “pool” on the phone with my son on the other side of the country. It’s not like the old days when I was in college, when I would trudge down to the lobby of my college dorm, call home “collect” only to have my parents say no and then have them call me right back because it was cheaper and they knew I was next to the phone. And that only happened about once a week. I text with my kids most every day. For that, I am most grateful. There are definitely some advantages to technology.

We are now in full swing into the holiday season. Hanukkah began Sunday evening and I want to wish all of my Jewish family, friends, and readers a most joyous Hanukkah this week. Chag urim sameach.

Have a great week. Don’t forget that it’s hunting season out there. If you’re out in nature, be sure to wear your orange! Or hot pink or green. Anything that gets you noticed. Remember to enjoy this magical holiday season. As the saying goes, your presence is more important than your presents.