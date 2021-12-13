Chilmark: The bliss of song

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 5 pm, there is a special meeting on affordable housing at Peaked Hill Pastures. See bit.ly/3m11ryS to join.

It’s time to stock up on your favorite fish from Menemsha Fish Market. When I stopped in on Saturday evening and spoke with Lanette and Stan Larsen, I learned the market will be closing for January and February for some much needed TLC and a much deserved break for the Larsens. Feel free to call in orders to 508-645-2282 and find out when your favorite fish is coming in. Though this will be the darkest winter since I moved up-Island a decade ago, I’m grateful the Texaco station still has their lights on year-round.

When we moved to Chilmark from Edgartown I needed some rugs and went to my friend Anna Edey’s Solviva Gallery of Persian tribal rugs. She just wrote to me last week that she’s got over 200 hand-knitted rugs ranging in size from 2×3′ to 9×12′. Call Anna at 774-563-0898 to stop by her Tisbury Skiff Avenue gallery.

I have been attending singing rehearsals via Zoom up until last Sunday, when the rehearsal was outdoors at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. It is the first time in two years I get to sing with others and feel the bliss of song. Please join the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus led by Roberta Kirn live outside at the museum on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2pm — rain date is Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 pm. Folks can also listen to or see the concert at 5 pm on the Be Well Sing Facebook page on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Kate Taylor’s daughter, filmmaker Liz Witham, and her husband Ken Wentworth are trying to finish their latest project “Follow the Journey: The North Atlantic Right Whale Documentary.” Here’s a sneak peak of the film: bit.ly/3GDC51X with links to more info and how you can donate to help move this project into the bigger world.

North Tabor Farmstand is stocked with wreaths. Holiday shopping continues in Menemsha at Copperworks Gallery, open daily at 11 am; Creekville Art & Antiques continues through Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 am to 4 pm-ish; the Ruel Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 4 pm through Dec. 19; Salt Rock Chocolate Company’s pop-up store is at Pandora’s Box on Wednesday and Saturday from 11 am until sold out or 2 pm through Dec. 18. On South Road, check out the Allen Farm Shop, open most days from 11 am to 5 pm for great sweaters, clothing, gifts and more.

You may not want to miss the Holiday Farmer’s Market at the Ag Hall on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 am to 1 pm.

If you are interested in joining the Chilmark Human Resource Board, please contact Alison Kisselgoff at 508-560-4089 for more information.

Peaked Hill Studio Kaiut Yoga classes continue through Thursday, Dec. 23. Learn more and sign up at PeakedHillStudio.com/sound or text 774-563-8282.

See photographer Dena Porter’s Reflections exhibit and artist Washington Ledesma’s early painting: 1971 to 1981, through the end of December, Friday to Sunday, from 11 am to 5 pm. Local seniors can share during Grey Matters on Zoom with Genevieve Abbott every other Friday, from 10 to 11 am on Dec. 17. Contact mvgengen@gmail for more info and a Zoom link. Check out inspiring videos of the week and other programs at pathwaysartsmv.com.

The Chilmark library book sale is on through the end of the year, with full prices through Dec. 18. All books are half price Dec. 21 to 23 and free from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.

The library hosts another round of Vineyard Bingo on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 pm. The last Memoir Writing Workshop with Moira Silva from 11:30 am to 1 pm is on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Expect a blend of exercises, readings, and discussions to connect you with your writing and yourselves while forming a supportive community through sharing in-process work. No writing experience required. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link, then get your materials and sign up. Family-friendly board games can be checked out for two weeks. Take and Make Kids Crafts are available on Thursdays: Dec.16, Felt bunting; Dec, 21, New Year’s Craft Bag. More info at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Simon Gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, from 10 am to 4 pm. Follow the sign from Tabor House Road, see petersimon.com or call 508-325-2242 for more info.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom. The Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/chilchurch.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.