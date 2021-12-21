Chilmark: Slipping into the new year

We’re slipping into the new year, and I can say that things are so much better than they were a year ago at this time. I am grateful daily. It is also a time of remembrances, in this case a Chilmark fixture who, though a seasonal resident, was not only known by many, but also taught a lot of locals to sail, Bernie Levy. Officially Dr. Bernard Levy, someone you might never see without red suspenders, but oh what a life. My heart goes out to his extended family and friends. Learn more about Bernie at bit.ly/bernardlevy.

Chef Amy Johnson and the Island Food Pantry will provide cooked holiday meals served at Camp Jabberwocky on Greenwood Ave. in Vineyard Haven from noon to 2 pm on Saturday, Dec. 25. Take-out is also available. For home deliveries, call Chef Amy’s Food Truck at 508-857-8783.

In June Manning’s honor, if you can provide the Menemsha Coast Guard crew members working on Dec. 25 or New Year’s Day with holiday dishes, soft drinks, snacks, or desserts, then bring them by the Menemsha station house between 4 and 5 pm on Friday or Saturday and ring the bell or knock on the front door. Follow our local Coast Guard news at facebook.com/USCGMenemsha.

There’s still time to order a traditional German Stollen Christmas Cake filled to the brim with rum-soaked golden raisins, apricots, cherries, and house-made candied oranges and lemons from Grey Barn Farm. Pick up on Thursday, Dec. 23, or Friday, Dec. 24, until 3 pm. Order at thegreybarnandfarm.com/webshop. Please note the holiday hours: closed Saturday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Dec. 26; open Monday, Dec. 27, through Monday, Jan. 3, every day except Tuesday, from 8 am to 5 pm. Yes, they’re open on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.

Jan Buhrman shared a Lamb Balls with Cherry recipe she created for Joan Nathan’s book launch of “Solomon’s Table.” See janbuhrman.com/recipes-and-more. Be sure to sign up for her newsletter.

Stock up on your favorite fish from Menemsha Fish Market before they close for January and February. Call in orders to 508-645-2282. Thank you Stan and Lanette for keeping a light on through countless winters.

Help Kate Taylor’s daughter, filmmaker Liz Witham, and her husband Ken Wentworth finish their latest project; “Follow the Journey: The North Atlantic Right Whale Documentary.” Enjoy a sneak peek here, vimeo.com/647556051, with links to more information and how you can donate.

If you are interested in joining the Chilmark Human Resource Board, please contact Alison Kisselgoff at 508-560-4089 for more information.

Peaked Hill Studio Kaiut Yoga classes continue through Thursday, Dec. 23. See everyone next year.

Photographer Dena Porter’s Reflections exhibit and artist Washington Ledesma’s Early Paintings: 1971 -1981 are up through Dec., Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Check out inspiring videos of the week and other programs at pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Library Book Sale is on through the end of the year, half price to Dec. 23, and free from Dec. 28 to 30.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom. The Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/chilmarkchurch.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week and Happy Holidays to all.