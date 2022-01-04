Edgartown: You are amazing

Happy New Year! 2022 is upon us. It doesn’t seem possible “Y2K” — the change from 1999 to 2000 that had us all on edge that the whole world would crash when our computers failed, was 22 years ago. Time is a strange thing. It can pass quickly and slowly all at the same time. It seems like all of that concern was just yesterday. And as my brother pointed out this weekend, 1972 was 50 years ago! Here is to 2022 being a new and improved year. Not perfect, but please, please, please, better than the last two. That is my New Year’s wish.

COVID has been part of our lives for two years, as we were already hearing about this strange virus in China in January of 2020. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down, does it? It seems like many of us are resigning ourselves to the idea that getting Covid may be somewhat inevitable. I am vaccinated and boostered. I wear my masks. I wash my hands so much they’re about ready to fall off. I don’t partake in overly risky activities. My kids tested before coming home for Christmas and then again upon arrival. And even I sort of think that it’s more of a question of when rather than if I will catch it. I heard on the news today that they are expecting the Omicron variant to peak around Jan. 9, following holiday travel and gatherings. Fingers crossed that we will see the peak and that it will begin to decline again, without overrunning our hospitals and medical facilities. Thank you to everyone working the frontlines still. You are amazing. And for the rest of us, we can help them by doing our best to stay healthy: get vaccinated, wear masks, keep distance, wash hands, and avoid crowds. We are, still, all in this together.

Many in our community were quick to respond when I put out a call to help my dad with some tree removal at his house. I am so appreciative of all the suggestions, phone calls, messages, and help. And a very big thank you to Bob Hagerty and Hagerty Tree. He and his crew were able to help Pop out, answer phone calls, deal with changes and second thoughts and ideas, and did so with great kindness. I can’t thank them enough for helping the old guy out, which helped me out. There’s a lot of things I can do when Pop needs me to but cutting down trees is definitely not one of them. I am grateful that so many people in our little community were willing to help.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Leanna Fisher on Dec. 31, my cousin David Goodwin on Jan. 3, Lizzie Williamson, Angela Murphy, Tom Sawyer, and Deanna Laird on Jan. 5, Ashley Waters and Lindsay Medeiros on Jan. 7, and Jake Pertile, Jen Cutrer, and Jason Balboni on Jan. 7.

And I have to send out extra special birthday wishes to my husband, Don Casey, who celebrated in Naples, Fla., on Jan. 3. He drove down with a friend last week and has been able to enjoy some much-needed downtime for a week or so. He was very deserving of a birthday in Paradise.

I was very saddened to hear the news of the death of Barbara Prada. Barbara was an amazing animal control officer and seemed to know every dog by name. She was a loyal friend to humans and animals, great at her job, an EMT and valued member of our Edgartown community. My condolences to her family and friends.

On Jan. 15, the Edgartown library is offering a grab-and-go craft in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Between 10 am and 5 pm kids can pick up a bag with all the materials needed to make an MLK wreath.

The Anchors in Edgartown continues to offer Tuesday sandwiches, with dessert, and lunch to go on Fridays. The sandwich menu includes egg salad on Jan. 11, veggie quesadilla on Jan. 18, and turkey and bacon on Jan. 25. There is no brown bag lunch to go on Jan. 7, though IGI soup is available for pickup. The rest of the month’s menu is chicken cutlet on Jan. 14, almond crusted pork roast on Jan. 21, and stuffed collard greens on Jan. 28. Meals are available for pick up from 11 am until 12:30 pm, exact change is appreciated, and you should call 508-627-4368 the week before to register. In-person programming is currently on hold due to the rise in COVID cases but for information about other programming, click bit.ly/anchorsnews for the Anchors newsletter.

I think that’s about all I’ve got for this week. The forecasted snow storm turned out to be nothing, which in my book is a good thing. It’s time for our little Island to hibernate for a few months, as we enter our quiet off season. I welcome any news you’d like to share. Until next week, wear your masks, wash your hands, keep some distance, avoid crowds, and stay safe. Have a great week.