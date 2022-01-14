Health board receives meeting complaint 

The Oak Bluffs board of health met briefly Friday to address an open meeting law complaint made by Tisbury resident John Zarba. The board voted unanimously to authorize Health Agent Meegan Lancaster to manage the complaint response with town counsel. Lancaster told the board Zarba alleged “the Dec. 14, 2020 meeting posted did not have sufficient specificity to reasonably advise the public of the issues to be discussed.”

It’s unclear which agenda item or items Zarba’s complaint encompasess, though he has spoken out in support of the synthetic turf field at the high school. On Dec. 14 the most significant and controversial item the board discussed and heard opinions on was proposed regulations of artificial turf containing PFAS. This subject appeared on the agenda as “Discussion of draft regulation to restrict the installation of artificial turf containing PFAS in the Town of Oak Bluffs.”

Lancaster said the board has 14 business days to respond to the complaint in writing. Zarba was not present during the Zoom meeting.

In other business, Lancaster told the board COVID test kit distribution Thursday moved at a swift pace.

“We gave out 207 test kits in the first five minutes,” she said.

Health board member Dr. James Butterick said his wife complimented Lancaster on her “efficient” distribution on Thursday.