Sankaty sidelined by steering alarm

The Steamship Authority freight ferry Sankaty went out of service Monday afternoon so a steering alarm could be investigated.

“The crew recognized an irregularity in the steering system,” SSA spokesman Geoff Spillane emailed. “Out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to notify engineering staff for a thorough review.”

The Sankaty is being examined in Woods Hole. The freight ferry Katama was activated at the SSA Fairhaven facility “and is expected to be in service by 6 p.m,” Spillane noted.