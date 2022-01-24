Sankaty sidelined by steering alarm

By
Rich Saltzberg
-
0
The Sankaty was taken out of service Monday afternoon due to a steering alarm. -Rich Saltzberg

The Steamship Authority freight ferry Sankaty went out of service Monday afternoon so a steering alarm could be investigated. 

“The crew recognized an irregularity in the steering system,” SSA spokesman Geoff Spillane emailed. “Out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to notify engineering staff for a thorough review.” 

The Sankaty is being examined in Woods Hole. The freight ferry Katama was activated at the SSA Fairhaven facility “and is expected to be in service by 6 p.m,” Spillane noted.

