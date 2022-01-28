Island Health Care to receive N95 masks

Island Health Care (IHC) will be receiving N95 masks from the 4 million being distributed from the national stockpile, CEO Cynthia Mitchell told the Times. Mitchell said IHC expects the masks to arrive in a couple of weeks or so, with an estimated amount of 12,000 to 28,000 masks.

“There’s no dead certainty on when we’ll get them,” Mitchell said. “But, we completed registration early, so we’re definitely in the pipeline.”

The plan is to cooperate with the towns’ boards of health and health agents to distribute the masks, similar to how the rapid test kits were given out.

On the mainland, masks are being distributed through pharmacies that were part of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution. Many of those pharmacies began receiving their masks on Friday. Pharmacies on the Island reported that they were not contacted about receiving the masks.