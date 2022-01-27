Uncertainty remains for Island on N95 masks

The federal government is releasing 400 million N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile this week for free distribution. However, it’s unclear where and when any will arrive on Martha’s Vineyard, which still has an Islandwide indoor mask mandate.

The N95 masks are considered most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Times reached out to pharmacies and health care providers on the Island to find out if any of them would be receiving N95 masks.

David Holmberg, manager of Leslie’s pharmacy, said he thinks the pharmacies receiving the masks were a part of the federal vaccination program. “Nobody’s approached me about it from the state or anywhere else,” Holmberg said.

Indeed, off-Island, a CVS store in Falmouth, which was part of the vaccine rollout for COVID-19, alerts customers that a supply of the masks is scheduled to arrive Friday, Jan. 28.

Vineyard Scripts was in a similar situation to Leslie’s. “We haven’t heard from [the government], so we’re likely not getting anything,” Vineyard Scripts pharmacist Steven Perzanowski told the Times.

Conroy Apothecary in West Tisbury’s owners were not immediately available for comment.

When asked whether the Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Edgartown would be receiving masks, spokeswoman Stefanie Shuman said it was not yet decided which stores will be receiving the supermarket chain’s supply of N95 masks.

“Stop & Shop will be a proud participant in this program, and we anticipate having N95 masks available at select store locations. Quantities will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Shuman said. “The CDC anticipates the masks will be available in early February.”

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley, the spokeswoman for the Island boards of health, told the Times she did not know of any mask availability yet. Valley told the Times that Island Health Care is attempting to obtain N95 masks to give to the towns’ boards of health for distribution.

Island Health Care was not immediately available for comment.

The Times also reached out to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to see if it would be receiving masks. The hospital’s communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre said she was uncertain and will get back to the Times at a later time.