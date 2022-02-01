Poet’s Corner

In Zombnia

By Ashley Mackey

I tossed.

I turned.

I puffed my pillow.

How many turns to go?

Blankets on

Blankets off

First I’m hot

Now I’m cold.

One arm up

One arm down

Off to the side

Keep moving around.

(Make an octopus proud.)

Count up by threes

Count down by nines

Count one to a hundred

Thirteen times.

Round up those sheep

Provide a fence.

A deep breath in

Then let it out.

Where ARE those sheep?

Please, don’t shout!

My pillow’s warm

I flip it ’round

Now I’ve got it

I’m going down.

No such luck

Try fetal please

Oh my God

I’ve got to pee.

Back in bed

Let’s try again.

On my side.

One leg bent

And one leg out.

On my back

Legs scissored now.

Turn to the left,

Turn to the right,

Do-si-do, no Zs tonight?

At last!

My pillow’s soft

No longer brick

Blankets ’n body temps in sync

And mattress one big cloud …

I drift down to that peaceful place,

To dream … and as I do —

Sunbeams hit my face.

Ashley Mackey lives in West Tisbury. She wrote this poem during a sleepless night in 2021.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.