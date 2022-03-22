Island Community Chorus’ spring concert

The Island Community Chorus will perform its 2022 Spring Concert at the Old Whaling Church on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 27, at 3 pm. The show will feature special guest composer Thomas LaVoy, who wrote “Toward the Dawn,” a piece commissioned by director Peter Boak and the chorus. Tickets for the performances will be sold at the door — suggested donation is $15 for adults; students are free. Tickets may be purchased by cash or check. Visit islandcommunitychorus.com for more information.