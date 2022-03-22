Light Workers
By Jeffrey Agnoli
In raw wet weather
a shingler works in
just an old sweatshirt.
Above the big new house
stoic oaks raise bare arms
to reveal a slate sky.
A world away the ancient
pain of Ukraine rises and
the old darkness gathers
and blows fiercely across the
heartsoul strings we all
strum together
but may we stay in tune
and use the tools of the trade:
patience, compassion, faith,
and keep building peace.
Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.