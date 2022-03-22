Light Workers

By Jeffrey Agnoli

In raw wet weather

a shingler works in

just an old sweatshirt.

Above the big new house

stoic oaks raise bare arms

to reveal a slate sky.

A world away the ancient

pain of Ukraine rises and

the old darkness gathers

and blows fiercely across the

heartsoul strings we all

strum together

but may we stay in tune

and use the tools of the trade:

patience, compassion, faith,

and keep building peace.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.