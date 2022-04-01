DQ opens, spring is here

1 of 5

Sweet-toothed Islanders lined up to get their first Dairy Queen fix of the season on Friday. By 2 pm, around a dozen hungry customers were already waiting in line. At precisely 2 pm, as promised, the sign went from ‘closed’ to ‘open’ and Brian Stanton’s sons Jake and Cameron Stanton were all smiles as they got to be the first customers of the season.

Slipper-wearing Ben deBettencourt and Andrew Carroll ordered doubles. “More for later,” said deBettencourt.



The Dairy Queen on Upper Main Street in Edgartown, despite being a national chain, has indeed been accepted as a local favorite. Its opening marks the commencement of the Vineyard peak season, a haven for sandy-toed beach goers, tourists and Islanders alike.

A Vineyard staple, Dairy Queen caters to thousands of families, the annual reopening being a local sign that spring has come. DQ Manager Jon Baxter said he expects to sell over 200 Blizzards on opening day alone.



DQ owner Christopher Celeste has been working with the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, committing to donating 5 percent of the ice cream shop’s sales to the organization for the second year.



“By giving a nickel from every dollar spent at DQ to the Club, we are creating a giving campaign that turns every DQ customer into a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, while also modeling how local businesses can serve as social impact engines for island non-profits,” said Celeste in a press release announcing the continuation of the collaboration. “We have hundreds of families and young people visit us every season, and we want to use that visibility to amplify the Club’s good work.”



“It’s terrific to see a business design a social impact campaign specifically designed to help us fund ongoing programming, and to simultaneously engage the broader community in the effort,” Dhakir Warren, MV Boys & Girls Club’s executive director, said in the release.