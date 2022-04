Join the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club for one of their monthly meetings on Tuesday, April 19, starting at 1 pm. Discuss ways to garden that promote the health and well-being of the environment, and hear from Luanne Johnson of BiodiversityWorks on specific methods that preserve the Island’s essential ecosystems and biodiversity. For this event, head to the Wakeman Conservation Center at 57 David Ave., in Vineyard Haven. Email gardenclubmv@gmail.com for more information.