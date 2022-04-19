Edgartown: I took last week off from work

I stared at my computer last night, trying to write a column, until I fell asleep. I’m all off kilter these days. I took last week off from work to rest up, cry, and get paperwork done. And this week is school vacation week. My sleep schedule is all over the place. I sleep poorly at night then I nap during the day. I don’t even know what day it is most of the time and have to check my phone or ask someone what day it is. I am hoping that my sleep schedule settles down soon, even if I still don’t know what day it is. I just have to remember to show up to work next Monday. Maybe I should put that in my phone with an alert to remind me about it on Sunday. Better to be safe than sorry.

This year was the first time in more than 30 years that Passover, Ramadan, and Easter all happened at the same time. Because the calendars that these religious holidays are based on are different, they frequently happen at different times, though they all occur in the spring. It seemed a little sweeter this year that they were all happening together. Whether you celebrate Passover, Easter, or Ramadan, I hope you have all had blessed holidays.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Keith Birtwell and Jamie Craig on August 19, Laura Knight on April 20, Zoe Nugent on April 23, and Stacy Ickes, Megan Panek, Melissa Vasiliadis, and Judy Murray on April 24.

The Edgartown library is offering a take home craft bag to honor Earth Day. You can pick up your bag on Friday, April 22, between 10 am and 5 pm. It includes everything you need for a potted plant: a pot, seeds, potting soil, and supplies to decorate your pot.

Featherstone Center for the Arts has a number of offerings this week and beyond. There are some pendant and charm making classes happening, as well as watercolor lessons, ceramics classes, and acrylic or oil painting. Check out the Featherstone website at featherstoneart.org for more information.

We are heading into the final push of the school year. The weeks between April vacation and the end of school go by so fast it makes my head spin. We’ve got a couple of weeks of MCAS testing to go, the annual March to the Sea for Memorial Day, the eighth grade trip to Washington, Field Day fun, field trips, and so much more going on, not to mention all the regular learning that we’ll be trying our best to do over the next eight weeks or so. Every year just seems to go faster and faster. This year, I am definitely counting the days. It’s been a bumpy one.

I think that’s about all for this week. I’ve got a yearbook to put together this week and the sun is shining outside, calling me to come out to walk the dogs. The dogs are, however, sleeping next to me on the couch, so they haven’t yet received the memo about the walk. Have a great week.