Beach Road Weekend signs Black Dog sponsorship

Beach Road Weekend announced in a press release it has signed the Black Dog to be the official sponsor for the music festival. This year’s official name will now be “Beach Road Weekend Presented by the Black Dog.” Beach Road Weekend visitors will be able to buy limited-edition merchandise co-branded by Black Dog and Beach Road Weekend both online and during the festival, which is happening from August 26 to 28 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven.

Before the music starts, a special showing of “Jaws” will take place at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday night. This film showing will be free and open to the public.

The music festival features some big names. The Avett Brothers will headline Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, and more artists. “A full day of bands performing” will be followed by Beck, Billy Strings, Guster, and Dawestakes taking the stage on Saturday night. Sunday night will finish off with Wilco, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Caamp, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, and more.

The Black Dog’s sponsorship will support Friends of the MV Concert Series, an Island nonprofit “set up to support and enhance the recreation and entertainment landscape” on the Vineyard.