Cases go down, but Island remains high risk

The number of positive COVID-19 results between Sunday, May 22, and Saturday, May 28, was 98 — a significant drop from the previous week, but still in the “high risk” category for the Island, according to a report issued by the Island boards of health.

There were three hospitalizations during that period and two people remain in the hospital. The first three days of this week there have been 27 cases

As a result of the Vineyard being at high risk, five of the Islands health boards have issued indoor mask advisories.

The previous week, there were 135 cases. In mid-May the number of cases reached 158.

With case numbers higher than the Island has seen since January, the boards of health continue to encourage individuals to wear masks indoors, stay up-to-date with vaccines and boosters, and to get tested if they experience symptoms.

Meanwhile, Stop & Shop announced in a press release it will be offering Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, two COVID-19 antiviral medications authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, at nine of its Cape Cod locations and at its pharmacy in Edgartown. According to the release, Paxlovid will be available at all of these locations while Molnupiravir will only be available at select pharmacies. The antiviral drugs will be available at no cost with a “valid prescription from a healthcare provider.”

Molnupiravir can be prescribed to those 18 and older while Paxlovid is authorized for use by adults and children ages 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds, according to the release.