Defendant receives prison time for child porn

On Friday Stephen Jenkinson pleaded guilty in Dukes County Superior Court to four counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to state prison for a term of not less than three years and no more than four years. Jenkinson, who was an Oak Bluffs plumber when charges were brought, was arraigned in 2020 after police allegedly found thousands of images downloaded on his computer, including some sex acts between an adult and children 4 to 6 years old and one involving an infant, according to the audio from a bail hearing. In his apartment, police allegedly found a child-size sex doll, children’s underwear, a bikini bottom, and a small wig under his bed, a prosecutor previously said.

Conditions imposed on Jenkinson from Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea include three years of probation after the sentence is served. That probation includes seven years of risk supervision, submission of a DNA sample, sex offender registration, no contact with children 16 or younger, sex offender counseling, no non-work-related access to the internet, and GPS monitoring.

The Massachusetts State Police investigated Jenkinson’s case.