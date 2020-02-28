Man charged with possession of child pornography

State police arrested Stephen L. Jenkinson in Oak Bluffs Thursday night on charges related to the possesion of child pornography.

Jenkinson was arraigned Friday in Edgartown District Court on charges of possession of child pornography and two counts of distributing material of a child in a sexual act, according to court documents. Details on bail and the specific allegations were unavailable and court officials declined to provide that information at this time.

State police Det. Dustin Shaw told The Times the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s under investigation by myself with the state police detective unit with the Cape and Islands [District Attorney] and Massachusetts state police cyber crime unit,” Shaw said.