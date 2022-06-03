West Tisbury firefighters extinguish car blaze

West Tisbury firefighters snuffed out a car fire on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road at around midnight Thursday morning. Deputy Fire Chief John Cotterill told The Times the car was on its side and “totally involved” when firefighters arrived at the scene. He estimated the flames were 30 feet high.

“It was knocked down quickly,” Chief Cotterill said. Firefighters employed foam in part because the car had magnesium or magnesium alloy components that resist water when lit.

The motorist was able to escape the vehicle, he said.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said the car appears to have sideswiped a tree and then flipped more than once. One person was transported by ambulance, he said, and the accident remains under investigation.