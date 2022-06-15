Juneteenth: Long overdue

The skillful lawyers and advocates building our case for American independence enumerated the ways in which our rights as citizens in a true democracy, and in fact our fundamental humanity, were denied by British rule, thus justifying our claim to independence. Impossible for these statesmen to confront, though, was the simultaneous, inherent immorality of American chattel slavery, the ownership of black humans by whites, stretching back to Jamestown and earlier.

Juneteenth, celebrated this Sunday, is our newest federal holiday, recognized for the first time on Monday, June 20. It commemorates a single historical event, the proclamation freeing slaves in Texas in 1865, and more broadly the trajectory of slavery and emancipation in America. Making room for Juneteenth in our holiday orthodoxy is long overdue, and a good thing, especially if it forces us to extend the boundaries of our understanding of our true American history. It would be a terrible loss, though, should Juneteenth become simply additive, a supplement to annual Independence Day barbecues and re-enactments, which follow two weeks later.

Two years ago, Jelani Cobb wrote about the paradox of slavery and emancipation in the New Yorker: “Juneteenth exists as a counterpoint to the Fourth of July; the latter heralds the arrival of American ideals, the former stresses just how hard it has been to live up to them … The paradox rests on the presumption that the arrival of freedom should be greeted with gratitude, instead of with self-reflection about what allowed it to be deprived in the first place. Emancipation is a marker of progress for white Americans, not Black ones.”

Vineyard organizations and institutions will host and sponsor many Juneteenth events, highlighted in our pages today and online, and elsewhere across the Island, and we urge you to take advantage and join the crowds. We know that there is an eager audience here, and the opportunity to listen, watch, and learn is a rare one, especially in a place with its own multicultural history to build on.