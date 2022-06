1 of 2

To the Editor:

A huge thank-you from the Chilmark School to Chick Stapleton and her fabulous team at Island Spirit for the fun adventure on Sengekontacket Pond last Wednesday. The windy conditions demanded perseverance and teamwork, important skills for our students, as they navigated the pond with their classmates, teachers, and guides. We are so grateful for this great, enriching, annual tradition. Thanks to Island Spirit!

Rebekah Thomson

Chilmark School Outing Program