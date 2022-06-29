Thanks to first responders

To the Editor:

This past Sunday morning, my husband had a medical emergency very near the Oak Bluffs police station. I called 911, and within minutes, Officer Bishop arrived and assessed the medical situation, called EMTs, directed traffic, kept my husband engaged and alert, kept me calm, and generally displayed compassion and professional competence.

We thank him, the EMT team, the ambulance team, and the M.V. Hospital Emergency Room professionals. Thank you for your professionalism and compassion.

Wesley and Sandy Mott

Oak Bluffs