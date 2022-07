If you are planning to travel to or from the Vineyard by ferry, keep in mind that on Sunday Falmouth will host the Falmouth Spirit Triathlon. The event will constrict Woods Hole Road to one lane from Nobska Road to Church Street. This will last from 7 am to 9 am.

“Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road as a result of the race and plan accordingly,” the Steamship Authority stated in an alert. “The Falmouth Police Department will be directing traffic during this time frame.”