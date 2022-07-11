Martin Guitar Day at Island Music

Come visit the Island Music team in Vineyard Haven, who will be joined by Mitchell Nollman, Vice President of Sales at Martin Guitar, to learn which Martin suits you best. Stop by the store to try out the handmade guitars and ask questions directly to Martin Guitar to determine which instrument is right for you. Friday, July 15, from 1 to 6 pm. For more information, contact Rich or Becky at Island Music at 508-693-8596 or email eddiegriggs@comcast.net. Visit islandmusicmv.com for more information.