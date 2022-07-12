Sandra Mitchell of Shrewsbury passed away suddenly on July 3, 2022.

Sandi grew up in Vineyard Haven, and enjoyed visits back there to visit with family. She was an accomplished quilter and knitter, who knitted amazing stuffed animals for her grand-nephews, Hunter and Owen. Sandi had numerous friends she enjoyed spending time with. She took great pleasure in her knitting groups, who would meet to knit and talk. Sandi loved to travel, with her favorite trip being to Italy with friends.

She is survived by her sister, Carla Steele; her husband, Chris, her stepmom, Nancy Mitchell, nephews C.J., Dylan, and Cody Steele, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Ralph and Margaret Mitchell.

Internment will be on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date.