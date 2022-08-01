Another drop in COVID cases

There was another significant drop in the number of reported COVID-19 cases dropped to 58 for the period between Sunday, July 24, and Saturday, July 30. That’s down from 73 the previous week and is about half the number of cases from two weeks before that.

While the numbers are down, there has been a recent outbreak at Dukes County jail.

While the Centers for Disease Control has the Island at “medium risk” for spread, the Island boards of health reports that local data has the Vineyard remaining at “high risk.” The Island boards reported five hospitalizations over the past seven days with one person still hospitalized.

Most Island towns remain under an advisory to wear masks indoors. Aquinnah has made masks completely optional.