Dukes County jail has COVID outbreak

Four inmates at the Dukes County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, which amounts to one quarter of the inmate population that was housed at the facility at the time, Heather Arpin, a spokesperson for Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden said Friday. Two staff members have also tested positive.

As a result of the cases, the sheriff’s department “has implemented a stringent procedure for inmate movement and COVID-isolation protocols,” Arpin wrote in an email responding to a Times inquiry. “Since the height of the pandemic, all newly admitted individuals have entered the facility beginning with an 8-day quarantine and COVID-19 testing prior to entering [the] general population. Of the 4 inmates currently testing positive, 1 tested positive upon admission, and has remained in quarantine. Currently, 2 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19; both staff members are out on leave,” Arpin wrote.

The positive COVID cases at the jail come as the Island is considered at “high risk” for community spread, according to the Island boards of health daily report issued on Thursday.

Arpin wrote that a facility lockdown procedure has been implemented “to mitigate community spread within the jail and house of correction.” She added that the jail has personal protective equipment available.

Arpin also shared a summary of the COVID-related procedures that are in place.