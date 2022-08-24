Name those ferries

The Steamship Authority is looking for some assistance in naming two new ferries that will join the fleet and, according to a press release, has launched a naming contest.

The vessels are two offshore supply vessels being purchased from Hornbeck Offshore Services in Covington, La., and will be retrofitted as freight ferries for the SSA to replace the MV Katama and the MV Gay Head. At a board meeting last week, the SSA announced that the purchase and restorations will cost about $32 million.

All naming entries must be received by Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 11:59 pm via the contest website at nametheSSAvessel.com. “All entries will be reviewed by the Authority’s senior management team before a slate of suggested vessel names will be shared with the Authority’s port council at its Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, meeting,” the release states. “The Authority board will subsequently review the suggested vessel names at its Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, meeting, and vote on the names for the new vessels.”

The contest prize is a $250 gift card valid for travel or parking to any port served by the SSA, the release states. The individuals will also be invited to welcome the ferries into service. Full contest details and rules may be found at nametheSSAvessel.com.